First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF $AFSM Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the period. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFSM. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AFSM opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

