Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 28 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in argenex were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 6.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 13.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 215.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 41.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenex Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $800.00 on Friday. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $803.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $702.97 and a 200-day moving average of $621.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. Equities research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on argenex in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

