F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,553 shares in the company, valued at $34,482,567.33. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.35. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $213.24 and a one year high of $337.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

