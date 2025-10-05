BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vested Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vested Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.30. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $214.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

