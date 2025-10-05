Compass Financial Group INC SD Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after acquiring an additional 803,373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,243,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $212.10 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $214.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.30.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

