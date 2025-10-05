Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Stake Boosted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CALM opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

