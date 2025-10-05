JSF Financial LLC Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $452.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.