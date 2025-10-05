Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $179,444.04 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $179,444.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,446.88. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

