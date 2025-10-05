BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,545 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $147.36. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $164.11. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

