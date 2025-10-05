Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,093,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,421,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after buying an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.0%

DHI stock opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $195.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.