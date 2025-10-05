Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA is IFS Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,663 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.