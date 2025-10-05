DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,700 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 31st total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. 22NW LP boosted its position in DHI Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,299,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 696,294 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

