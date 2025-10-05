Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 111.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

