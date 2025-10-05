IFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

