Preferred Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th.

Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $10.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $90.03 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

