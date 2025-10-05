Sabine Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3689 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:SBR opened at $75.33 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.85% and a return on equity of 866.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

