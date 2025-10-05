Single Point Partners LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.85 and its 200-day moving average is $532.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $607.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

