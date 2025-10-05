Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,076 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,267,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 308,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 280,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $38.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

