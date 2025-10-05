Head to Head Comparison: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BHP Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BHP Group and Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 7 0 1 2.11 Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BHP Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Given BHP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Lithium.

3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Lithium N/A -101.89% -25.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $51.26 billion 2.74 $9.02 billion $4.40 12.60 Lithium N/A N/A -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium.

Summary

BHP Group beats Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

