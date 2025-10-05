Comparing Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $189.89 million 0.34 -$10.10 million $0.25 7.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $3.32 billion 7.25 $254.43 million $1.02 94.49

Profitability

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BuzzFeed and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed 4.75% -28.11% -11.14% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BuzzFeed and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 0 0 1 2.50 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A 1 2 3 2 2.75

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A beats BuzzFeed on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

