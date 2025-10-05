Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 533 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $421.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $431.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.