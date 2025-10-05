Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.