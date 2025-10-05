Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $3,757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 275.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.54.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

