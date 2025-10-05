Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.86 and last traded at $108.19, with a volume of 2722879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.54.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

