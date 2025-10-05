Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $139.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

