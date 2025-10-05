Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Alamos Gold comprises 0.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $320,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $717,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.The business had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

