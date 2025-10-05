Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 2.7% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SLF opened at $60.30 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

