Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 56.8% in the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 126,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

