Quent Capital LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.6%

EG stock opened at $356.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.48. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.60.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

