Quent Capital LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

