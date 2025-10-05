Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

