Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $38.34.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

