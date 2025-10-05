Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $168.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

