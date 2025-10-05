Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after buying an additional 58,227 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

