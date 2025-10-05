QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.81 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

