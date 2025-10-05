Matauro LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Matauro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.