Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $246.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $256.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

