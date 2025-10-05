iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898,849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.47% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $159,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

