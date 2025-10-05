Verus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Verus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

