Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 141,871 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,871 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $119,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 11.2%

QUAL opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

