JSF Financial LLC Has $37.20 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $37,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

