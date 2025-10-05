Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV Holdings Decreased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $200.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $201.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

