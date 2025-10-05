iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Raised by FSA Wealth Partners Inc.

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 824.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $651.25 and its 200 day moving average is $607.04. The stock has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

