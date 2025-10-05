Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 103.0% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 208,750 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WH stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

