Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,391 shares of company stock worth $20,836,514 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $581.08 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $525.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

