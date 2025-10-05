Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1%

Analog Devices stock opened at $241.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.30.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,240 shares of company stock worth $12,737,838. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

