Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the first quarter worth $518,000.

THRO stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,669.45 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

