Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $254.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

