USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,250 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

