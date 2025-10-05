Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

